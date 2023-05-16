20,784 Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Orange by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Orange by 162.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Orange by 65.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.22.

Orange Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

