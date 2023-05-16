2,818 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average is $93.39. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

