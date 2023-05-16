404,741 Shares in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 404,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Abcam by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Abcam by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abcam by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 311,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Abcam by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abcam Stock Up 1.0 %

ABCM stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Abcam plc has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abcam Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

