5,140 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 16,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMN opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

