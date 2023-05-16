5,583 Shares in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS CSM opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $411.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

