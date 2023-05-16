6,637 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

