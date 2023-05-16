677 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,851 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SAM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.58.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $313.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 1.09. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $422.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.