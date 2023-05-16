Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

ALK opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

