Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Albany International by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Albany International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Albany International

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albany International Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AIN opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $115.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.25.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also

