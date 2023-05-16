Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.02.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,470. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

