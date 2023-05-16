American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

