Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 358,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 65,741 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,028,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,800 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 772,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 152,133 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 56.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Arcos Dorados Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.