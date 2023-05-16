Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,855 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,224 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Mccollom purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,439.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,467 shares of company stock worth $274,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on FULT shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading

