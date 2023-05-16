Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 292 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.83.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.08. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $139.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.14 and a quick ratio of 27.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 127.89%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

