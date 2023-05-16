Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 3,040 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 857,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,155,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 745.50 and a beta of 1.80. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

