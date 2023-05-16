Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 405 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,654.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

