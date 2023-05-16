Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 425 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EnerSys by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in EnerSys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in EnerSys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.79.

EnerSys Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

