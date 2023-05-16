Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 561 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,057,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 84,762 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,507,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 46.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 50,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CATY opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.