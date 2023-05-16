Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 677 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cactus were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of WHD stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.94. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $58.30.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 16.00%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cactus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

