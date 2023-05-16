Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 607.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $76.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,911.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,007 shares of company stock worth $441,050. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

