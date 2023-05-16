Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,350,000 after acquiring an additional 194,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,435,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,269 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.58.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.