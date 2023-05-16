Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

