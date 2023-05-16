Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $225,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,749.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,589.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $164.69.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. On average, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IRTC. StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Further Reading

