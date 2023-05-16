Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after buying an additional 859,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,141,000 after buying an additional 81,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,701,000 after buying an additional 384,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,920,000 after buying an additional 193,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,240,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -214.29%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

