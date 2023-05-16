Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in UniFirst by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNF opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $205.59. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.69.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

