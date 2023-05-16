Arizona State Retirement System Buys 247 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

