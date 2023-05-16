Arizona State Retirement System Buys 292 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,076 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,752,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,313. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

