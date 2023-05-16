Arizona State Retirement System Buys 38 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of CACC opened at $437.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.32. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $358.00 and a 1-year high of $617.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.21. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.76 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total transaction of $225,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,231,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

