Arizona State Retirement System Buys 577 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $76.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $868,954.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,464.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $868,954.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,464.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,333,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,303 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.