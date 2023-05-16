Arizona State Retirement System Buys 815 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avient were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 398.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Performance

Avient stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $52.37.

Avient Cuts Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

