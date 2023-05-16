Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Belden were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Belden by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 9.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 705,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60,033 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 1,193.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

