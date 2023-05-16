Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,338 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,637,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 75,713 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE BOH opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.