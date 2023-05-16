Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth $439,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 339.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 74,943 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $871.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $501,944.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $748,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

