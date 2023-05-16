Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Alteryx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYX stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.51.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

