Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Alteryx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alteryx Trading Up 2.7 %
AYX stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx
In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Alteryx
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alteryx (AYX)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.