Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,920.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,084 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,848,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 292,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 223,530 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $2,808,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,882.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $2,808,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,882.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,789 shares of company stock worth $4,817,040. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

