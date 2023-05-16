Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 878,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,167,000 after acquiring an additional 313,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 27.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,505,000 after buying an additional 269,345 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 245,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after acquiring an additional 127,977 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM stock opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.