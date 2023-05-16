Arizona State Retirement System Has $791,000 Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

