Arizona State Retirement System Has $792,000 Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 958,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after buying an additional 158,399 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 157,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 28,453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 137,148 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE BNL opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Broadstone Net Lease

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

In related news, CEO John David Moragne purchased 5,982 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,720.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John David Moragne purchased 5,982 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,720.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 3,250 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $53,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $979,696.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,432 shares of company stock worth $452,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.