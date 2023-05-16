Arizona State Retirement System Has $795,000 Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Forward Air by 4,152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 14.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.20.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.69.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

Insider Transactions at Forward Air

In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading

