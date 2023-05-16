Arizona State Retirement System Has $817,000 Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Terex were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,016,000 after purchasing an additional 362,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Insider Activity at Terex

Terex Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 394,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,922,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,053 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,138. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Terex Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.