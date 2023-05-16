Arizona State Retirement System Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,771,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,197.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,197.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

