Arizona State Retirement System Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in LivaNova by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LivaNova

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.87.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

