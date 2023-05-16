Arizona State Retirement System Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,484 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $281,406,000 after buying an additional 397,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,559 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 93,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,786,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $168,447,000 after buying an additional 672,358 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,870,384 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $71,243,000 after buying an additional 419,015 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,644,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,644,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $545,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,735,924 shares of company stock valued at $51,415,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

BTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the coal producer to purchase up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

