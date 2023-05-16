Arizona State Retirement System Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

WFRD stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.80. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

