Arizona State Retirement System Has $870,000 Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,543 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 264,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 151,427 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,196,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,595 shares of company stock worth $2,077,889 over the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

