Arizona State Retirement System Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,593 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 68,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

ABCB stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James A. Lahaise purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 79,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,670 shares of company stock valued at $975,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

