Arizona State Retirement System Has $882,000 Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.
