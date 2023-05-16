Arizona State Retirement System Has $900,000 Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 2,987.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 155,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after buying an additional 150,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after buying an additional 141,111 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1,077.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 91,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BMI opened at $137.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.41. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $139.87. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.