Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in EPR Properties by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.