Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Plexus were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Plexus by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Plexus by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Plexus Price Performance

PLXS opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.